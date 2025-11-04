4 Shota Imanaga Landing Spots After Shocking Cubs Opt-Out
The Chicago Cubs came into the offseason in desperate need of pitching. But their massive roster void recently got even worse.
After the Cubs opted against picking up Shota Imanaga's fifth year option, it triggered an opt out clause for the lefty and he swiftly opted to use this clause and head back to free agency.
With Imanaga sitting in free agency, there are bound to be a lot of suitors interested in him, including the incumbent Cubs.
Who are the top suitors for the star lefty this offseason?
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs could and should pursue a reunion with Imanaga this offseason. He was their best pitcher last season and he'd likely be their best pitcher again next year. Letting him go would be a huge mistake.
This idea is hard to get behind because the Cubs had the opportunity to bring Imanaga back for the next three seasons, but they opted against it. It seems like they're going to lose him.
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been interested in seemingly every international free agent. They've added multiple stars from Japan over the last few years and Imanaga could become the next one. The comfortability of playing on the same team as Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani could be enough to bring the lefty to Los Angeles. It would be surprising to see the Dodgers not make a run for him.
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants need to add pitching as badly as any team in the league. They traded a few starters to acquire Rafael Devers this year.
The Giants have the money to make a run at Imanaga. They could give him over $100 million in free agency in an attempt to bring him to town for the next few years. San Francisco needs to close the gap on the Dodgers in the National League West and a move like this could make that happen.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox need to add pitching, too. They're missing one starter in their rotation at this point and Imanaga could be the perfect solution.
The Red Sox are likely going to prioritize Alex Bregman in free agency, which would put them in the perfect spot to land a pitcher like Imanaga rather than a top arm like Dylan Cease. Boston will almost certainly find itself involved in this sweepstakes.
