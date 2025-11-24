Mariners Facing Unexpected Competition For Jorge Polanco: Report

The Seattle Mariners already have retained one of their high-end free agents this offseason in Josh Naylor. But, what about another one?

Infielder Jorge Polanco is available in free agency right now after declining his option for the 2026 season with the organization. MLB.com's Daniel Kramer reported that Seattle began to turn its sights to Polanco after inking Naylor to a new deal.

"'Run it back' might go down as the Mariners’ mantra of the offseason," Kramer wrote. "It was already shaping up that way with Seattle’s roster construction, then Josh Naylor actually used those words during a lengthy press conference on Monday, after signing a five-year, $92.5 million free-agent contract. Once that deal was solidified, the Mariners squarely shifted their sights to another reunion with a key cog from its 2025 roster who, like Naylor, also reached free agency: Jorge Polanco."

The Mariners are going to face unexpected competition

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

If the Mariners want him back, it sounds like there will be some competition from an unlikely place: the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.

"The Pittsburgh Pirates, after expressing interest in first baseman Josh Naylor, are doing the same with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, while considering infielders Jorge Polanco, Ryan O’Hearn and Kazuma Okamoto as perhaps more realistic free-agent options," Rosenthal and Drellich wrote. "The Miami Marlins are active in the closer market, talking with free-agent right-hander Michael King and other starting pitchers, and are also weighing upgrades at first and third base.

"Both teams are perennially bottom-five in payroll. Both have been the subject of past grievances from the Major League Baseball Players Association over their lack of spending, with the Marlins potentially at risk of prompting another for 2025."

The Mariners are in a significantly better position than the Pirates right now. Seattle made it to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series and already has brought Naylor back.

Polanco was a massive part of the Mariners' success in 2025 as well. He finished the season with 26 homers, 78 RBIs, 30 doubles, and 64 runs scored in a bounce-back campaign. Seattle should still have money to spend and is closer to contention than Pittsburgh. If the Mariners were to lose Polanco to the Pirates, that would be a massive loss.

