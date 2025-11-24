Mariners 20-Year-Old Rising Star Shaping Seattle's Offseason Decisions: Report

As the Seattle Mariners try to build their perfect opening day roster, there's a wild card in the mix.

It's rare for a 20-year-old to work his way into the opening day lineup, but the Mariners think so highly of their consensus No. 1 prospect, shortstop Colt Emerson, that there's a solid chance he earns himself a starting job right from the jump.

Emerson won't play shortstop right away, though, unless incumbent J.P. Crawford gets injured. Where does that leave him, considering the free agencies of third baseman Eugenio Suárez and second baseman Jorge Polanco?

Colt Emerson primed to compete for opening day job

Late last week, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported on how Emerson's presence was impacting the way the Mariners were thinking about their offseason.

"The Mariners are convinced Emerson is that good, and they want to give him the chance in spring training to convince them he’s ready for an everyday role with the big-league club in 2026," wrote Jude.

Jude's report also included president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto's recent musings on Emerson's chances to win a job early in the season.

“Colt Emerson will play a part in our season. I’m certain of that,” team president Jerry Dipoto said.

Any top prospect could become a star in short order or take a bit longer to develop, so it's hard to predict what the Mariners will get from Emerson early in the year. But the more pressing question is how his presence influences the rest of the team's offseason plans.

"Short term, the Mariners are open to the idea of Emerson starting 2026 as their third baseman, potentially succeeding veteran free-agent Eugenio Suárez and supplanting 25-year-old defensive wizard Ben Williamson," Jude wrote.

"Emerson could also be in the mix at second base, along with 22-year-old Cole Young and the switch-hitting Leo Rivas (and any other expected roster additions this winter)."

The name Jude omits at the end is, of course, Polanco, who had a great offensive season and served as the Mariners' second baseman for most of the stretch run and postseason before hitting free agency.

"It appears unlikely the Mariners would sign both Suárez and Polanco, but the club would prefer at least one more veteran presence on the infield to complement Emerson and Young," Jude wrote.

