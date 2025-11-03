Mariners Favored To Sign $160 Million Slugger In Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in baseball this year, but they're facing a tough battle to stay at the top this offseason.
The Mariners are losing sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez to free agency after acquiring them at the trade deadline. They'll need to work to either re-sign or replace both stars in the coming months.
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently called the Mariners the best fit in the sweepstakes for Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami this offseason. Murakami was recently projected to sign a huge $160 million deal, per Jim Bowden of the Athletic.
Munetaka Murakami is the perfect free agent target for the Mariners
"A big left-handed slugger, Murakami has been a star in Japan since he hit 36 home runs as a 19-year-old in 2019," Schoenfield wrote. "He followed that up with a career-high 56 home runs in 2022. He missed time this past season with an oblique injury but hit 24 home runs in 69 games. He does strike out a concerning amount -- 168 times in 140 games in 2023 and 180 times in 143 games in 2024 -- so projects as more of a low-average, 30-homer slugger. Murakami's defense is considered below average at both corner positions, but his age helps make him an attractive free agent.
"We mentioned Colt Emerson as a replacement for Eugenio Suarez at third base for the Mariners, but a year in Triple-A wouldn't hurt, and Emerson could then take over at shortstop in 2027. That leaves Murakami as a fit for third base, or a backup option to Josh Naylor at first base. The Mariners have certainly shown they're OK with strikeouts if it comes with power."
The Mariners need to make a big move or two this offseason and this would certainly fit the bill.
Murakami is one of the premier sluggers in free agency, but he does have a few concerning flaws in his game. Still, scouts had a lot of critiques for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto before they came to MLB, too.
Murakami could play either corner infield spot for the Mariners and it would give the lineup quite the boost. If his skills translate over to the big leagues, he could slug 40 home runs a year and it wouldn't be too shocking.
