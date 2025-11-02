Mariners Slugger Gets Huge 5-Year, $125 Million Contract Projection
The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in baseball this year, but they ultimately fell short of the World Series after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.
The Mariners made a few moves to help put them in this spot. They acquired Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a pair of trades at the trade deadline. Both sluggers are free agents after spending half a season with Seattle.
Re-signing Naylor should be the Mariners' top priority this offseason after he put together an incredible run with the team. But this incredible second half of the year also likely hiked his price tag up by quite a bit.
NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot recently projected Naylor would sign a massive contract in free agency worth $125 million over five years. At this price, the Mariners would need to step outside of their comfort zone to retain the star slugger.
Mariners need to prioritize Josh Naylor in free agency
"Naylor is definitely hitting free agency at the right time; his 128 OPS+ was just off his career high, he went a ridiculous 30-for-32 stealing bases despite being one of the slowest guys in the league and his clubhouse rep got a big boost during Seattle’s run to the ALCS," Pouliot wrote. "Plus, thanks to the midseason trade, he can’t get be saddled with a qualifying offer."
Naylor was a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Mariners, so retaining him needs to be their top priority. While the $125 million number attached to his name, per Pouliot, seems like a lot, the Mariners could afford to pay him $25 million a season if his production continues at the level it did this season.
But there are bound to be a few other teams in his sweepstakes. The Boston Red Sox need to add a first baseman as Triston Casas is a major question mark going forward. The New York Mets could look to add one, too, if Pete Alonso bolts in free agency.
The Mariners are going to be fighting a bit of an uphill battle to re-sign Naylor, but it's certainly possible if they're willing to spend the money.
More MLB: Mariners Urged To Sign All-Star Pitcher To 1-Year, $10 Million Deal