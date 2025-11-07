Mariners Favored To Sign $72 Million Star Slugger In Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners swung a massive trade at the trade deadline a few months ago that brought expiring slugger Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners. But the slugger's contract ran out at the end of the season and he now sits in free agency.
The Mariners have a chance to re-sign him, but it could get expensive. The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently projected Suárez would sign a $72 million deal this winter.
MLB.cm took a poll of 46 voters. They were asked where the top free agents would sign this winter and an overwhelming majority (39 percent) predicted the Mariners would retain Suárez.
Mariners expected to re-sign Eugenio Suárez in free agency
"After Suárez’s Trade Deadline return to Seattle, nearly four in 10 MLB.com voters expect him to stick around in the Pacific Northwest. The beloved veteran was a Mariner from 2022-23, then was traded to the D-backs after that second season. However, at this year’s Deadline, Arizona sent him back to Seattle, ahead of the club’s run to Game 7 of the ALCS," MLB's Mark Feinsand wrote. "The Mariners were one of only three teams to hit more home runs last season than the Angels, so a trip down the West Coast to Anaheim would be an interesting move for Suárez as well, coming off a 49-homer campaign.
"His power would fill a much greater need in Kansas City, where the Royals finished just 26th in MLB in that category in 2025. The question is how eager the Mariners will be to extend their relationship with the 34-year-old this time around, given how his production fell off following last summer’s trade. Suárez launched 36 homers and posted an .897 OPS in 106 games with the D-backs, compared with 13 homers and a .682 OPS in 53 games for the Mariners."
This move makes sense if the Mariners whiff on Josh Naylor.
Naylor should be the team's top priority, but he shouldn't be their only priority. Finding a deal for Suárez would help keep some pop in the lineup beside Cal Raleigh.
The Mariners make more sense than anybody as a fit for Suárez. He's seemingly very well liked in Seattle and the team could always use a slugger like him in the lineup.
More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Sign Postseason Star To 2-Year, $24 Million Deal