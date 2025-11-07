Fastball

Mariners Predicted To Sign Postseason Star To 2-Year, $24 Million Deal

The Mariners need to find a way to bring Jorge Polanco back to Seattle...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are set to lose three very important players in free agency this offseason. Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, and Jorge Polanco are all set to hit the open market and it's hard to imagine the Mariners will be able to retain all three stars.

But the Mariners should have the money to sign one or two of the three veteran infielders.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently predicted the Mariners would re-sign Polanco to a two-year, $24 million deal in free agency.

Mariners need to prioritize Jorge Polanco in free agency

Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanc
"Nobody in Seattle was happy when the Mariners re-signed Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.8 million deal last winter, but it ended up being one of the best moves the team has made in a long time," Rymer wrote. "Polanco altered his swing after having offseason knee surgery, and it helped clear the way to his best season since his 33-homer outburst in 2021. He posted a career-best 134 OPS and tacked on 30 doubles to go with his 26 homers. Polanco was also the most clutch hitter in MLB during the regular season, and that quality ultimately came through in the postseason.

"He homered twice off Tarik Skubal and at one point had game-winning RBI in three straight games. Yet even if Polanco faced a no-brainer in turning down his $6 million player option for 2026, he can't be too cocky that a major payday will find him if he waits long enough. Next year will be his age-32 season, and teams know all too well that he has a history of injuries and inconsistent performances, not to mention a PED suspension. He would do well to capitalize on his helium while he still has some."

Polanco was a star in the postseason for the Mariners. Although they didn't win it all, they wouldn't have been in the position they were in without Polanco.

Given the fact that Polanco is the most versatile and the most affordable of the three, he seems like the most likely free agent to be brought back.

The Mariners could use Polanco as a plug and play replacement for Suárez. They have a few talented prospects coming up, too, but having Polanco in the lineup is the best-case scenario for Seattle.

