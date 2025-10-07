Mariners' Game 3 Lineup In Flux As All-Star Doesn't Travel To Detroit With Team
The Seattle Mariners are going to have to roll with the punches this week.
After splitting the first two games of their series with the Detroit Tigers, the Mariners flew east ahead of Tuesday's pivotal Game 3 matchup. Unfortunately, their former All-Star first baseman wasn't on the team plane.
According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Josh Naylor did not fly to Detroit alongside the rest of the Mariners on Monday. Naylor's wife is expecting the couple's first child in Arizona, and Naylor's availability for both games in Detroit is currently unclear.
Mariners awaiting more info on Naylor
Kramer reported that Mariners manager Dan Wilson classified Monday as a "personal day" for Naylor, who Seattle knew might have to miss time this fall when they acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in July.
MLB's paternity list rules state that a player can miss up to three days, and may be replaced on the active roster during the time they're away. With right-hander Jack Flaherty scheduled to start Game 3 for the Tigers, it's likely lefty Luke Raley would step into the lineup at first if Naylor was unavailable.
Tuesday night's first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. ET, so Seattle won't have much more time to wait if they still hope Naylor can make it in time to play on Tuesday. It's unfortunate timing, but family comes first, and Naylor doesn't owe anyone outside the clubhouse an explanation if he misses a game or two.
An impending free agent, Naylor slashed .291/.341/.490 in 54 regular-season games for the Mariners. He unlocked a new stolen base ability, with 19 swipes for Seattle helping him reach 30 on the season.
In the first two games of the Tigers series, Naylor was 0-for-8 with a strikeout and a walk.
The other contingency plan the Mariners have to replace Naylor is to play third baseman Eugenio Suárez at first and insert rookie third baseman Ben Williamson, a light-hitting right-handed batter with a slick glove. That's unlikely to happen unless there's a lefty on the mound for the Tigers.
More MLB: Mariners Star Jorge Polanco Drops Tarik Skubal Message After Monster Game