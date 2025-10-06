Mariners Star Jorge Polanco Drops Tarik Skubal Message After Monster Game
The Seattle Mariners knew their backs were against the wall. Luckily, they had Jorge Polanco.
Facing a 1-0 American League Division Series deficit, the Mariners faced off with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night knowing that a loss would put them at extremely long odds of making it to the next round. And to avoid that scary fate, they'd have to go through arguably the best pitcher in the sport in lefty Tarik Skubal.
As it turned out, it was Skubal who needed to fear Polanco, the Mariners' switch-hitting second baseman who popped not one, but two home runs against the lefty fireballer.
Polanco takes Tarik Skubal deep twice
In the bottom of the fourth, Polanco clipped a hanging slider for a solo shot to open the scoring. In his next at-bat, he turned around a 99-mph fastball for yet another blast, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead that would turn into a thrilling 3-2 win after the teams traded blows in the eighth inning.
“We all know what he does,” Polanco said of Skubal, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “We know what he throws. He’s got pretty good pitches, he’s got a pretty good fastball. I came up there just trying to get a good pitch to hit, just hit to the middle of the field and put it straight on.”
According to Kramer, Polanco was the first player to take Skubal deep twice in a game since 2021. Last season was Skubal's true breakout, after a strong half-season showing in 2023, so repeating the feat against this iteration of the soon-to-be two-time Cy Young winner is certainly impressive.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Polanco said, per Kramer. “I didn't know what was coming. Like I said, I just have a good approach, stay to the middle so I can recognize the second that it starts.”
Now, the script has been flipped, as the Mariners will send their ace, Logan Gilbert, to the mound for Game 3 in Detroit. If Polanco keeps raking, with big bats like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez ahead of him in the order, Seattle has to like its chances.
