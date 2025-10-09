3 Players Yankees Could Lose In Offseason After Disappointing ALDS Loss
The New York Yankees came into the season with very high hopes, despite losing Juan Soto in the offseason last winter. They had added multiple star players to their roster in an attempt to avoid a crushing World Series loss again in 2025.
But they didn't even make it that far.
After beating the rival Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series, the Yankees ran into a buzzsaw called the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.
The Blue Jays beat the Yankees in four games, sending them home in defeat.
Now the Yankees head to the offseason with a lot of big decisions to make. There are players they could trade away. There are players they could trade for. There are also some players who could leave the team in free agency.
Here are three players the Yankees could lose in free agency this winter:
1B Paul Goldschmidt
The first player on this list is practically a guarantee. The Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to be a one-year rental and it worked out fine in their favor. Goldschmidt was solid at times, but showed his age at times, too.
Now he heads into free agency and the Yankees likely won't make an offer. They have Ben Rice who could take over as the starting first baseman next year and the team will get significantly better.
RHP Devin Williams
Devin Williams was seemingly hated in the Bronx for most of the season, but he really seemed to turn it around down the stretch. He got a lot better as the season went on and he was moved from the closers role.
Williams heads into free agency and there's a chance the Yankees don't want him back. New York could opt to let him walk away, but the Yankees could also lose him to a higher bidder.
While the righty wasn't as dominant as ever this year, there's bound to be a team willing to give him a shot on a decent sized contract.
1B/OF Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger is going to be at the center of almost all Yankees offseason drama.
The outfielder was one of the team's best players, but he has the chance to opt for free agency this winter. He's almost guaranteed to do so, which puts him on the market for any team to sign.
While the Yankees are expected to be the favorites in the sweepstakes, it wouldn't be shocking to see a team like the Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets steal Bellinger from the Bronx Bombers.
