Mariners Getting Buzz As Suitor For $182 Million Superstar OF
The Seattle Mariners are still alive in the American League pennant race, but there's still some buzz growing around their potential offseason moves.
While there are players like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez headed to the open market, the Mariners could turn their attention to other free agents this winter.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed the Mariners as one of the top free agent landing spots in the potential sweepstakes for New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger. Spotrac projects Bellinger to sign for $182 million over six years if he opts out of his contract and hits free agency.
Mariners tabbed landing spot for free agent Cody Bellinger
"Luke Raley was a productive left-handed bat who split his time between the corner outfield spots and first base for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 and Seattle Mariners in 2024, but he struggled to an 85 OPS+ and minus-0.3 WAR in 2025," Reuter wrote. "The Mariners could target Bellinger for a similar role, using him as the primary first baseman if Josh Naylor walks in free agency, while also deploying him in the outfield if they can find a part-time veteran bat who can also man first base.
"The deals to acquire Naylor and Eugenio Suárez at the deadline highlighted the Mariners need for offensive help alongside Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh, and with both of those veterans ticketed for free agency, that need returns. It's a small sample size, but Bellinger is a .333/.400/.600 hitter with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in 50 plate appearances at T-Mobile Park."
The Mariners would make a lot of sense as a fit for Bellinger. The star outfielder would be a perfect plug and play option for Seattle. To make matters better, Bellinger is a good first baseman, too, so if the Mariners lose Naylor, they could plug Bellinger in at first base.
But at the end of the day, the Mariners likely won't have the money to compete with the top teams in a bidding war. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the incumbent Yankees are expected to pursue Bellinger. There's no way the Mariners could keep up.
More MLB: 3 Players Yankees Could Lose In Offseason After Disappointing ALDS Loss