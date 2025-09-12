Mariners GM Makes Clear Josh Naylor Free Agency Decision
The Seattle Mariners have as good a chance to win the division, the pennant, and the World Series this season as they have in 20 years. Their pitching staff is loaded with talent, though it hasn't played up to its standard. Either way, this unit is loaded and could kick it into high gear at any moment.
On offense, the Mariners have multiple top sluggers. Cal Raleigh is having as good a season as anybody, not named Aaron Judge. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have been solid throughout the season. The Mariners also swung a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire corner infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. Both sluggers are on expiring contracts, meaning they will hit free agency at the end of the season.
With Naylor set to hit free agency at the end of the season, it's been in question whether the Mariners will aggressively pursue the slugger.
When asked about it by Darragh McDonald during an interview on MLB Trade Rumors' weekly podcast, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was quite straightforward with his opinion on Naylor in free agency.
Jerry Dipoto makes it clear that he wants to re-sign Josh Naylor
“Yeah I think we would [like to retain him],” Dipoto said. “That remains to be seen how Josh feels about the matter. It’s never easy when you’re in a playoff race to open discussions like that. I know that there is interest on our end, and I believe that there is interest on Josh’s end.”
Suárez seems to be as good as gone for the Mariners. He's going to be expensive in free agency and Seattle has third basemen in the farm system ready to replace him. But Naylor is a completely different story.
Naylor has been good since coming to Seattle and seems to be happy there. The Mariners, including Dipoto, seem to love Naylor, too. Signing the slugger to a contract of anywhere between three to five years while paying him in the $80 million to $110 million range doesn't feel like a bad idea. The Mariners would need to be aggressive to get a deal done, but given Dipoto's comments, it doesn't seem like it's completely out of the picture.
