Mariners Have Been in Touch With All-Star Second Baseman, Per GM

The Seattle Mariners just completed a very successful 2025 season and wasted no time getting to work this offseason. As the first big move of the winter, Seattle re-signed Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

That was their top priority, but they are not done just yet. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made clear that the Mariners want to add a power bat who can play second base, third base or designated hitter.

Playoff hero Jorge Polanco is still a free agent, and Dipoto recently spoke about him and what his market might look like soon.

Jerry Dipoto Not Ruling Out Polanco Reunion

“Polo is a great guy, and we have been in touch with him and his people,” Dipoto said after Naylor’s press conference. “I don’t imagine that it’s going to move as fast as it moved with Josh.”

Polanco’s market may take a while to develop. However, Dipoto has made it clear that he has not ruled out a reunion and would be more than happy to have him back at second base in 2026.

This time around, Polanco will likely land a multi-year deal. But if the Mariners are looking for a power bat, Polanco could be the right guy.

He hit .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI and an .821 OPS. He also had a 2.6 WAR this season.

Whether he repeats that success remains to be seen, but he certainly has it in him to hit for power from both sides of the plate, and he could be exactly what they are looking for.

He had a strong postseason, even winning Game 5 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off hit to eliminate the Detroit Tigers.

The former All-Star gave the Mariners a little bit of everything in 2025, and having him back for 2026 would be beneficial as they try to reach the World Series for the first time since 2001.

They have some young players waiting in the wings, but the 32-year-old switch-hitter is more of a proven commodity and could bring them closer to World Series contention in 2026. Hopes are high in Seattle after the Naylor deal, but Polanco could be the final missing piece to turn this team into a championship contender.

