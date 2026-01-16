Mariners Have Opening For Cardinals All-Star After Bo Bichette Deal

The Seattle Mariners have been after St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan for much of the offseason. Back in December, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Seattle and the San Francisco Giants were the top suitors for him.

However, a lot of free agents had still yet to sign, which caused the market for certain trade chips to stall. But on Friday, Bo Bichette signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the New York Mets.

With Bichette now off the board, the Mariners have a prime opportunity to give the Cardinals their best offer for Donovan and land the bat they need to boost their lineup and get back to October.

Mariners Have Opening For Brendan Donovan

Donovan is one of the top names on the trade market with less than a month to go before spring training. His market has taken a little bit of time to form, and he currently remains in St. Louis.

However, things should start to pick up a little more here in the next few days. The Giants ramped up their pursuit for the All-Star earlier in the week.

The Mariners will need to do that as well, but if he is their top priority, this is now the best time to make a move to acquire him. St. Louis will want a lot of top prospects, but the Mariners have the prospects necessary to pull off a deal, so now is the perfect time for them to strike and cement themselves as the favorites in the American League West.

They still need a bat, especially after losing Jorge Polanco. If their pursuit for Donovan fails, they can always pivot back to Eugenio Suarez, but if Donovan is available, that is likely where they will focus their energy first.

It should be interesting to see if things actually start to pick up in the coming days. But Bichette coming off the board gives the Mariners and Giants a bit of an advantage in the sweepstakes.

Seattle can now go ahead and put forth their best offer while he’s still available, and could ultimately be the team that could give St. Louis what they want in return.

We’ll see where the Mariners turn next as the market continues to move.

