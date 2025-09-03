Mariners Hit Jackpot; 'Untouchable' Top Prospect Turning Heads
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a very competitive postseason race. Their production at the big league level has been solid, but not overwhelming this year. They're going to need to make a few adjustments over the next month or two if they want to come out on top of the American League.
But some of the most exciting storylines within their organization are developing in the minor leagues right now.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently shared some high praise for the Mariners' top prospect, Colt Emerson. Bowden even went as far as to report that the Mariners refused to discuss him in trade deadline deals.
Colt Emerson emerging as a star in the Mariners' minor league system
"Every trade discussion the Mariners had at the deadline would start with opposing GMs asking for Emerson, who was immediately taken off the table — and for good reason," Bowden wrote. "He’s clearly the best hitting prospect in the Mariners system thanks to a smooth, straight-to-the-ball swing that results in consistent hard contact. He has the ability to hit the ball all over the field and will draw his share of walks, too. He has average power now, but that should turn into plus power when fully developed. He’s good enough defensively to stay at shortstop but will be a viable option at third and second base for Seattle."
The note from Bowden suggesting that Emerson was untouchable at the deadline certainly makes sense. Although some outlets tried to make it seem like he would be traded, there were never any credible sources indicating this.
Either way, he looks to be the shortstop of the future in Seattle. He's a true five-tool prospect with the ability to develop into one of the game's best young players. He dominated High-A this season and has held his own at the Double-A level.
It's unlikely that Emerson is going to be big league ready out of spring training next year, but stranger things have happened. In reality, he's on track to be called up around the midseason mark in 2026 if he can continue to produce at the Double-A and eventually the Triple-A level.
More MLB: Mariners Linked To Blockbuster Deal With $33 Million Free Agent Star