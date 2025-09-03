Mariners Linked To Blockbuster Deal With $33 Million Free Agent Star
The Toronto Blue Jays made quite a mistake by not re-signing Bo Bichette to a new contract after his down year in 2024.
Now, the star shortstop has put together another incredible season, and he could bolt from Toronto at the end of the year unless the Blue Jays are willing to give up well over $150 million to do so.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Seattle Mariners as a potential landing spot for Bichette this coming offseason.
Mariners called landing spot in Bo Bichette free agency sweepstakes
"Give Jerry DiPoto and that front office a ton of credit: After years of toiling in mediocrity, Seattle has taken measures to leapfrog the field. Seattle still dominates on the mound, but this lineup is night-and-day better than it was a year ago," Kline wrote. "Even if the Eugenio Suárez trade hasn't aged perfectly, his power adds a new element to the middle of the lineup. The Josh Naylor trade, meanwhile, looks like a masterstroke. The M's are headlined by Cal Raleigh, in the middle of a historic offensive campaign, with a lineup that features depth across the board. The Mariners are no longer a team struggling to give its pitching staff adequate run support.
"This offseason should continue Seattle's aggressive streak, especially with Suárez and Naylor both coming off the books. JP Crawford has earned his keep at shortstop, and Cole Young is a promising up-and-comer, but if there's a relative weak point in Seattle's depth chart, it's the middle infield. Bichette would give them a perfect leadoff bat to hit in front of Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez."
The Mariners could use some more production at the top of the lineup, and Bichette would be the perfect table setter for Cal Raleigh and company. Slotting him in at shortstop and in the leadoff spot for the Mariners would give them quite a lot of production at spots of need.
The only issue with this idea is the money. The Blue Jays have a lot of money to spend in free agency, and they're a much bigger market than Seattle. The Mariners would need to head into quite an expensive free agency bidding war in order to land Bichette this offseason.
More MLB: Blue Jays Betrayal? Bo Bichette Linked To Deal With Hated Rival