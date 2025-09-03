Fastball

Mariners Linked To Blockbuster Deal With $33 Million Free Agent Star

The Mariners could steal Bo Bichette from the Blue Jays...

Zach Pressnell

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays made quite a mistake by not re-signing Bo Bichette to a new contract after his down year in 2024.

Now, the star shortstop has put together another incredible season, and he could bolt from Toronto at the end of the year unless the Blue Jays are willing to give up well over $150 million to do so.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently listed the Seattle Mariners as a potential landing spot for Bichette this coming offseason.

Mariners called landing spot in Bo Bichette free agency sweepstakes

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichett
Sep 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"Give Jerry DiPoto and that front office a ton of credit: After years of toiling in mediocrity, Seattle has taken measures to leapfrog the field. Seattle still dominates on the mound, but this lineup is night-and-day better than it was a year ago," Kline wrote. "Even if the Eugenio Suárez trade hasn't aged perfectly, his power adds a new element to the middle of the lineup. The Josh Naylor trade, meanwhile, looks like a masterstroke. The M's are headlined by Cal Raleigh, in the middle of a historic offensive campaign, with a lineup that features depth across the board. The Mariners are no longer a team struggling to give its pitching staff adequate run support.

"This offseason should continue Seattle's aggressive streak, especially with Suárez and Naylor both coming off the books. JP Crawford has earned his keep at shortstop, and Cole Young is a promising up-and-comer, but if there's a relative weak point in Seattle's depth chart, it's the middle infield. Bichette would give them a perfect leadoff bat to hit in front of Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez."

The Mariners could use some more production at the top of the lineup, and Bichette would be the perfect table setter for Cal Raleigh and company. Slotting him in at shortstop and in the leadoff spot for the Mariners would give them quite a lot of production at spots of need.

The only issue with this idea is the money. The Blue Jays have a lot of money to spend in free agency, and they're a much bigger market than Seattle. The Mariners would need to head into quite an expensive free agency bidding war in order to land Bichette this offseason.

More MLB: Blue Jays Betrayal? Bo Bichette Linked To Deal With Hated Rival

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News