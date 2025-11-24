Mariners Insider Reveals Why Top Japanese Sluggers Don't Fit In Seattle

As the Seattle Mariners continue to search for offensive improvements, it's tempting to gravitate toward the two Japanese sluggers on the market.

The Mariners were home, of course, to Major League Baseball's finest Japanese position player of all time (at least until Shohei Ohtani came around) in Ichiro Suzuki. And in Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, there's a ton of offensive talent coming over to the U.S. this winter.

However, one insider recently poured cold water on the idea that Seattle could be a fit for either.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Why Okamoto, Murakami may be destined to sign elsewhere

On Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported that scouts the publication had spoken to were convinced that neither Okamoto nor Murakami could handle third base defensively at the major league level.

With Josh Naylor re-signed to a five-year, $92.5 million deal, there would be very little reason to sign either of the two if they can't play a preponderance of third base.

"At first glance, both might seem like a fit since the Mariners have an opening at third base with Eugenio Suárez now a free agent," Divish wrote.

"But in talking with multiple professional scouts from opposing teams, who have watched both players extensively over the past two seasons, the consensus is that neither Murakami nor Okamoto project to play third base due to defensive inadequacies, and are better suited for first base."

Divish did note that one of the scouts surveyed believed Okamoto had a chance to stick at third base, so if there's a chance the Mariners go after one of the two, he may be the guy. Okamoto is four years older than Murakami, and bats from the opposite side of the plate (right).

Could the Mariners still pursue one of the two to handle a bit of third base, a bit of first, and/or a hefty dose of designated hitter duties? It's not to be ruled out entirely, but given that Okamoto is likely to cost just under $100 million and Murakami significantly more, it's a lot to gamble on a player whose fit is imperfect.

More MLB: Mariners' Projected Jorge Polanco Free Agency Price Revealed By Insider