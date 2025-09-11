Mariners-Josh Naylor Free Agency Reunion Isn't As Simple As It Seems
The Seattle Mariners made a blockbuster move to add star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. This trade has been huge for Seattle's postseason push, but the star first baseman hits free agency at the end of the season.
It would be a dream come true for the Mariners to re-sign the slugger. Naylor has been very productive all season, and it's unlikely he's paid like a superstar on the open market.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times recently suggested that the Mariners' odds of re-signing Naylor aren't as high as it might seem.
Mariners' Josh Naylor reunion won't be as easy as it seems
"For all the reasons it makes sense to 'sign Naylor now,' it isn’t quite so simple. He will be a free agent for the first time his career after the season. He can, and should, test the market to maximize his value and get some level of stability," Divish wrote. "He’s been traded five times in his career, so finding a place where he can stay for multiple seasons would be ideal.
"The upcoming class of free agent first basemen isn’t deep or settled. Pete Alonso has an opt-out clause with the Mets, which he will likely exercise. The Dodgers have a club option on Max Muncy for 2026, the Brewers will likely decline their mutual option with Rhys Hopkins, and Paul Goldschmidt will be available at age 39. The Guardians, where Naylor developed into an All-Star first baseman, never approached him about a long-term deal despite his success over five seasons. While it seemed to irritate him, it did not surprise him. He knew the franchise didn’t have the financial resources to invest long-term in multiple players."
There are bound to be a couple of teams in pursuit of Naylor, including big-market clubs like the New York Yankees and New York Mets, depending on where Pete Alonso lands.
At the end of the day, it's going to be tough for the Mariners to re-sign Naylor. He's going to be sought after by the big market clubs. But the Mariners have enough money to make a deal happen if they really want to. Only time will tell how much he's valued in Seattle.
