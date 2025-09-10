Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Makes Astros Admission As AL West Race Heats Up
It's an exciting, nerve-wracking time to be a Seattle Mariners fan.
After it appeared they were on the brink of total collapse, the Mariners are suddenly red-hot. Winners of four in a row, Seattle now sits just a game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West -- but also only 1 1/2 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for the final wild card spot.
Each and every night from here on out, the Mariners must handle their business between the white lines. But that doesn't mean they're unaware of the other games going on around them.
Mariners capitalize on momentum of Astros' loss
On Tuesday night, the Astros suffered a walk-off defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, after holding a 3-1 lead entering the ninth inning. Moments after the Astros' loss went final, Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals that sent T-Mobile Park into a frenzy.
Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez wasn't shy about admitting to scoreboard-watching after the game. While a team needs to focus on itself at all times, there are situations where an opponent's loss can create momentum.
“I feel like everybody saw it,” Julio Rodríguez said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “You guys saw it. It's right there. There are some times where you have some time where you go, 'Let's see how the other games are going.' So, everybody sees it.”
"Even if you say, ‘Maybe we don’t watch it,’ or whatever. But the reality is that we need to win games. It feels really good, the extra adrenaline. That extra little pressure is good -- it’s really good.”
Seattle still has three games left on the road against Houston next week that could very well decide the division. The teams are 5-5 against each other, so whoever claims the series will also own the tiebreaker, making every game doubly important.
There will likely be no scoreboard watching those nights. But for now, the two teams can keep a watchful eye on each other as long as it plays to their advantage.
