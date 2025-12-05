Mariners Linked to Cardinals 6-Year Veteran Reliever in New Trade Rumors

The Seattle Mariners put together an impressive run in 2025, winning 90 games and clinching the American League West for the first time since 2001. They also made it to the ALCS for the first time since then.

After falling to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners got straight to work in the offseason, re-signing Josh Naylor to a five-year contract. But their work is not done yet. They need help in other areas of the roster.

The bullpen is one area that needs a little work, and according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, they have shown interest in St. Louis Cardinals left-hander JoJo Romero.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Mariners Among Possible Suitors For JoJo Romero

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Romero had his best season with the Cardinals this year, posting a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances. He is in the final year of his contract, and the Cardinals are rebuilding, so it would make sense for them to be shopping him.

The bullpen fell apart for the Mariners in the ALCS, so a reliable veteran like Romero would be a good addition as they try to bounce back from their loss to the Blue Jays.

Because teams are interested in him now, the Mariners may have to give up a bigger haul of prospects in order to land Romero than if they were to wait until the trade deadline.

The 29-year-old left-hander is a solid back-end presence and has pitched in both setup and closer roles. He could be a solid complement to current closer Andres Munoz and give the Mariners somebody they can trust to bridge the gap late in games.

The Cardinals need young and controllable pitching, and the Mariners have plenty of that. They could bring back a solid haul for Romero if they send him to Seattle.

But the two teams line up well as potential trade partners. The Mariners have also shown interest in Brendan Donovan, so Romero isn’t the only Cardinal on their radar.

The Winter Meetings begin in two days, and it should be a very interesting time as the Mariners look for ways to bolster their bullpen and get back to the postseason with a chance to reach their first ever World Series.

We’ll see what comes next for the Mariners.

More MLB: Mariners Linked To Red Sox All-Star In Blockbuster Trade Speculation