Mariners' 45-HR All-Star Predicted To Ditch Seattle In Favor Of Tigers
The Seattle Mariners made two very notable trades, which means two very notable free agency decisions are forthcoming.
Between third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor, the Mariners' infielder corners could look exactly the same or completely different next season. Neither has been a world-beater since arriving via trade, but there's a compelling case to be made to keep both.
Let's examine Suárez's case. Though most of them were hit with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 34-year-old has 45 home runs this season, the fourth-most in all of Major League Baseball. That, plus an .854 OPS, should make him an attractive candidate for just about any team on a short-term deal.
However, Suárez has now played a total of 347 games in Seattle, and his .748 OPS there is significantly lower than it was during his days with both the Cincinnati Reds and Diamondbacks. Maybe the two-time All-Star believes it's time for a change?
Suárez predicted to sign with Tigers
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Suárez would sign with the Detroit Tigers, with whom he made his major league debut back in 2014, in free agency.
Reuter also predicted that the Mariners would retain the services of Naylor, while replacing Suárez at third base with Ben Williamson, a 24-year-old rookie with a 76 OPS+ this season.
Suárez's projected market value, via Spotrac, is two years, $30 million. The price tag, in and of itself, shouldn't be the reason any team passes on signing him to be their new middle-of-the-order slugger.
Detroit has a burgeoning young core with a prospective opening at third base, so the fit makes sense for both player and team. And perhaps the Mariners will feel confident enough that the rest of their lineup has enough power to make third base a younger, more athletic position moving forward.
Still, any time a player with 45 dingers (likely more by the end of the season) walks away, it's easy to second-guess the decision. Will that prove to be the Mariner's ultimate fate?
