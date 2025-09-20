Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Responds To Astros Fans After Boos Rain Down
The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros are locked into a very competitive race for the American League West title. Heading into the weekend, the two teams were tied at the top of the division, but the Mariners jumped ahead after Friday night's win.
Seattle's win was led by five shutout innings from ace Bryan Woo. Woo made it through five innings on less than 70 pitches, but was removed with pec tightness.
It took just one inning for the Mariners to score the run they needed to beat the Astros. Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez homered on a 2-0 fastball from Astros ace Hunter Brown. The Mariners star took his time rounding the bases, and the home Houston crowd let him hear it as boos rained down on the slugger.
Julio Rodriguez homers, responds to Astros' boos after win
The Mariners would score four runs, but only needed one, as they blanked the Astros to take the lead in the division.
“It was good. We just came and executed, and did what we do,” Rodríguez said following the game.
Following the game, Rodriguez was asked about the boos that rained down after his first-inning home run. His answer was a direct response to the Astros and their fans.
“If (they’re) booing you, it means you’re doing something right,” he said. “This is a fun place to play. I really like it here. … I feel like they always bring it, and that’s why I like to play in this ballpark, because they always bring the energy.”
The rivalry between the Astros and Mariners is typically heated, but the two sides tend to share a mutual respect for each other. They're both very competitive ball clubs with a lot of top talent. Rodriguez holds a lot of respect for the Astros and their passionate fan base, even if that fan base seems to hate his guts.
Now, these two teams will match up in two more games that could determine their seasons. If Seattle can pull off a sweep of the Astros, it would likely lock up the division. Rodriguez seems ready for more boos as the series continues on Saturday night.
