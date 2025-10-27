Mariners Linked To $189 Million Superstar In Blockbuster Move
The Seattle Mariners made the American League Championship Series this year, but fell short of the World Series. As the offseason begins, the Mariners are going to need to make some huge moves to stay at the top of the AL.
The Mariners are set to lose Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, among others, in free agency this year. They'll need to either re-sign these stars or look to replace them in a big way.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently listed the Mariners as one of the best free agent fits for Toronto Blue Jays superstar Bo Bichette. Bowden projected Bichette would sign a massive seven-year, $189 million contract, too.
Bo Bichette linked to Mariners in free agency
"Bichette was leading the American League in hits before he suffered a left knee sprain on Sept. 6 that ended his regular season. He batted .311/.357/.483 with 44 doubles, 18 home runs and 94 RBIs, a huge bounce-back season after a career-worst 2024," Bowden wrote. "He’s led the AL in hits twice in the last five years and has a career batting average of .294. He’s a below-average defender at shortstop, however, and several interested teams view him as an option for third base going forward.
"His prime years have just begun and he’s one of the youngest free agents on the market, though he has dealt with several lower body injuries the past couple of years. As long as teams have a clear sense of the health of his knee, Bichette will have plenty of suitors in free agency because he could be considered a fit as a shortstop, a third baseman or a second baseman."
Bichette would be the biggest splash the Mariners could realistically make this winter. It would be out of character for the team to give out a massive free agency deal like this, especially considering the other suitors in the race, but the Mariners have made a lot of shocking moves in their hunt for another World Series.
Adding Bichette would give them another franchise superstar to build the team around for the next five or 10 years. If there's a way to make it happen, this is the best move for Seattle to make.
