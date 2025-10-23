Mariners Among Teams Linked To $66 Million Free Agent Slugger
The Seattle Mariners made a few huge moves to put their team in the best position to win going forward. They made a few huge additions at the trade deadline by adding first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
These two were very productive for the Mariners down the stretch. They helped put Seattle in a position to win this year, though the team ultimately came up short of the World Series. But now both big trade acquisitions enter free agency, and the Mariners are at risk of losing them.
Both Naylor and Suárez are set to earn big contracts in free agency, so it would be shocking to see the Mariners re-sign both of them. But there's a good chance Seattle could land at least one of the two on a solid contract this winter.
MLB's Mark Feinsand recently listed the Mariners, Los Angeles Angels, and Pittsburgh Pirates as the top free agency fits for Suárez this offseason.
Eugenio Suárez linked to three teams in free agency
"The jewel of this summer’s Trade Deadline, Suárez had a monster four months with Arizona (36 home runs, .897 OPS in 106 games) before coming back to Earth after being traded to Seattle (13 homers, .683 OPS in 53 games)," Feinsand wrote. "There are higher-profile power hitters on the market, such as Schwarber and Alonso, but the 34-year-old Suárez -- who ranked near the bottom of the league in strikeout percentage -- will require fewer years and/or less money than those two."
The Mariners are often linked to Naylor more than Suárez, but if they can re-sign Suárez on a two- or three-year deal, they'll be in a good spot.
For a while, it didn't seem like the Mariners had much of a chance to re-sign the slugger because of the other teams potentially in his market. But if the other top teams are the Pirates and Angels, the Mariners should be able to find the money to reunite with the slugger.
Seattle should be aggressive in the offseason and a move like this would certainly help the team.
More MLB: Mariners Predicted To Cut Ties With Postseason Hero In Free Agency