Mariners Linked To 246-Homer Japanese Superstar After ALCS Heartbreak
After a playoff defeat that could aptly be described as gut-wrenching, the Seattle Mariners know they have to come back even stronger next season.
Seattle's loss in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to the Toronto Blue Jays broke hearts all over the Pacific Northwest and denied the Mariners their first-ever World Series appearance. And they've got some major talents heading to the open market, namely first baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
One insider believes the Mariners will be in on the bidding war for a free agent who could theoretically replace either of those two sluggers.
Mariners linked to Munetaka Murakami
On Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Seattle as a potential landing spot for 25-year-old Japanese corner-infield slugger Munetaka Murakami, who will be a hot commodity for major league teams this winter, assuming he gets posted.
"Murakami has what one scout called 'legit power,' belting 246 home runs over eight seasons, including a 56-homer campaign in 2022 that broke Sadaharu Oh’s 58-year-old record for homers by a Japanese-born player," Feinsand wrote.
"Murakami is expected to be posted by the Yakult Swallows this winter, becoming the first pure power hitter since Hideki Matsui to make the jump from NPB to the Majors. Potential fits: (Los Angeles) Dodgers, Mariners, (New York) Yankees."
After down years in 2023 and 2024, Murakami's value looked to be dropping a bit, but he steadied himself with a fantastic 2025, putting up a 1.051 OPS and blasting 24 home runs in just 69 games, having sustained an oblique injury that cost him roughly half the season.
Seattle could certainly use another big bat, though their lineup could be a tad lefty-heavy if Naylor stays and Suárez goes. That's hardly an issue to worry about, however, when trying to keep pace with the AL's other top lineups.
The offseason has yet to truly begin in earnest, but when Murakami gets posted, Seattle and the rest of the potentially interested parties will have just 45 days to negotiate with the young slugger before a decision is needed.
