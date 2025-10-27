Fastball

Mariners Linked To Projected $160M Slugger Who Could Replace Eugenio Suárez

How different will this infield look?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 18, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners ball cap and glove during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Mariners defeat the Rangers 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
As was the case at the trade deadline, the future of the Seattle Mariners' corner infield spots will be one of the top questions to answer all offseason.

The safe assumption would be that first baseman Josh Naylor comes back, third baseman Eugenio Suárez walks in free agency, and the Mariners rely on their internal depth to backfill the hot corner. But is there another, potentially more high-profile alternative?

On Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed such an alternative: the Mariners signing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, who he projected for a six-year, $160 million contract this winter after being posted by the Yakult Swallows.

How Murakami fits Mariners

Munetaka Murakami
Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) plays his position during the sixth inning against the USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"(Murakami) underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery and also had an oblique injury this year, but still hit .286/.392/.659 with 24 homers in 69 games. Despite these physical setbacks, he is expected to be sought-after in free agency, although his injury history could affect how teams evaluate his worth."

"Despite the missed time this year, he has still averaged more than 30 homers a season in Japan and he has a .394 career OBP. At 25, he’s just entering his prime years. Best team fits: (San Diego) Padres, (New York) Mets, Mariners, (Arizona) Diamondbacks, (Cleveland) Guardians, (Boston) Red Sox."

It's worth noting that the 25-year-old Murakami profiles as a mediocre to below-average defensive third baseman. But then again, so is Suárez, who also could fall off a cliff offensively in any given season as he enters his mid-thirties.

Bowden's projected average annual value for Murakami is $26.7 million. It seems like the absolute maximum the Mariners will have to spend on next year's payroll is about $35 million, so signing Murakami could be heavily contingent on shedding salary elsewhere.

However, the Mariners do have that salary to shed. If they find a deal for Luis Castillo or Randy Arozarena, that could clear the path to acquiring Murakami to play either infield corner.

At the end of the day, if pursuing Murakami could cost the Mariners a chance to re-sign Naylor, it's probably not something they'll do. But if they're confident they can lock up the incumbent and still afford the newcomer, it makes a lot of sense for an offense that still has some holes.

