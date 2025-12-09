Red Sox Targeting Mariners' $72M Star After Kyle Schwarber Whiff: Report
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners swung a pair of trades at the trade deadline to acquire Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez.
They signed Naylor to a new deal to kick off their offseason, but Suárez remains in free agency. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted Suárez would sign a solid $72 million deal in free agency. Suárez's free agency could heat up in the coming days as the market shifts.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Alex Speier of The Boston Globe recently reported the Boston Red Sox were targeting Suárez in free agency after whiffing on Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Red Sox targeting Eugenio Suárez in free agency
"Schwarber stood alongside Pete Alonso (38 homers in 2025) as the players who most directly fit the Red Sox’ sought-after description of a middle-of-the-order hitter who can launch the ball," Speier wrote. "While Eugenio Suárez — coming off a 49-homer season — also has enormous power, his .298 OBP in 2025 suggest a hitter who more likely slots deeper in a lineup.
"That said, the Red Sox have had conversations with and about Suárez — potentially as a fallback option at third base should Alex Bregman sign elsewhere, or perhaps as a first base complement to Bregman if the third baseman does return to Boston."
The Red Sox were closely linked to Schwarber as an impact bat to add to their lineup, but it seemed like he was always going to re-sign with the Phillies. Now that it's a reality, the Red Sox could pivot to Suárez.
Suárez would be able to play third base to replace Alex Bregman, or he could slot in at first base to fill a massive hole. But the most important aspect of adding Suárez would be his impact bat.
He could be signed to play first base while Bregman might be retained as the third baseman. This would give the team two huge stars at the corner infield spots without breaking the bank.
More MLB: Mariners' $26 Million Star Projected To Bolt For Deal With Pirates
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.