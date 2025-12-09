Red Sox Targeting Mariners' $72M Star After Kyle Schwarber Whiff: Report

The Seattle Mariners swung a pair of trades at the trade deadline to acquire Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez.

They signed Naylor to a new deal to kick off their offseason, but Suárez remains in free agency. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted Suárez would sign a solid $72 million deal in free agency. Suárez's free agency could heat up in the coming days as the market shifts.

Alex Speier of The Boston Globe recently reported the Boston Red Sox were targeting Suárez in free agency after whiffing on Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber reportedly agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Red Sox targeting Eugenio Suárez in free agency

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts to being called out on strikes in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Schwarber stood alongside Pete Alonso (38 homers in 2025) as the players who most directly fit the Red Sox’ sought-after description of a middle-of-the-order hitter who can launch the ball," Speier wrote. "While Eugenio Suárez — coming off a 49-homer season — also has enormous power, his .298 OBP in 2025 suggest a hitter who more likely slots deeper in a lineup.

"That said, the Red Sox have had conversations with and about Suárez — potentially as a fallback option at third base should Alex Bregman sign elsewhere, or perhaps as a first base complement to Bregman if the third baseman does return to Boston."

The Red Sox were closely linked to Schwarber as an impact bat to add to their lineup, but it seemed like he was always going to re-sign with the Phillies. Now that it's a reality, the Red Sox could pivot to Suárez.

Suárez would be able to play third base to replace Alex Bregman, or he could slot in at first base to fill a massive hole. But the most important aspect of adding Suárez would be his impact bat.

He could be signed to play first base while Bregman might be retained as the third baseman. This would give the team two huge stars at the corner infield spots without breaking the bank.

