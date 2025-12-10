Mariners Lose 22-Year-Old Pitching Prospect To Brewers

Wednesday was the Rule 5 Draft in Major League Baseball, and while the Seattle Mariners weren't among the most active participants, they lost a bit of talent from their minor-league depth chart.

The Mariners did not make a selection during the major league portion of the Rule 5 proceedings, and none of their players were selected then, either. But in the minor-league portion, Seattle lost a prospect who arrived two years ago in a memorable trade.

Right-handed pitcher Cole Phillips, 22, was selected with the 25th pick of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday, according to the official MLB.com Rule 5 tracker.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Cole Phillips ends Seattle tenure without throwing a pitch

The name Cole Phillips may be most familiar to Mariners fans because he was one of two players acquired, alongside right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar, in the deal that sent outfielder Jarred Kelenic to the Atlanta Braves in December of 2023. Left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White were also shipped to Atlanta.

Phillips was the Braves' second-round draft pick in 2022 out of Boerne High School in Texas. But after 3 1/2 years in professional baseball, he's still yet to make an in-game appearance, as his injury luck could aptly be classified as rotten.

Since joining the Braves, Phillips has undergone Tommy John surgery for a second time (the first was shortly before he was drafted), then experienced a stress reaction this offseason that delayed his return to the mound.

As recently as last year, Phillips was still considered the No. 19 prospect in the Seattle system, per MLB Pipeline. But it's hard to keep a high profile if you can't appear in games, so this year, it was no real surprise that Phillips fell off that same list.

The Mariners will surely wish Phillips well as he tries to carve out a pro career and stay healthy as a member of the Brewers.

More MLB: How Orioles' $155M Pete Alonso Stunner Affects Mets, Red Sox, Others