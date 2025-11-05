Mariners Lose All-Star To Free Agency But Don't Lose Hope Yet
The Seattle Mariners got some tough, but not shocking, news on Wednesday.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco turned down his $8 million player option and is heading to free agency after a bounce-back campaign with Seattle in 2025.
"Jorge Polanco is turning down $8M mutual option. Now a free agent," Heyman reported.
MLB.com Mariners insider Daniel Kramer confirmed the news as well, but noted that there will be interest in a reunion for the 2026 season.
"Jorge Polanco, as expected, has declined a $6 million vesting player option for 2026 and will become a free agent, the Mariners announced on Wednesday," Kramer said. " However, there will be interest from the Mariners to bring back the 32-year-old second baseman and designated hitter after his resounding turnaround in 2025.
"Polanco had achieved the vesting option for accumulating 450 plate appearances, a threshold that was tied to the one-year, $7 million contract he signed in January to build in incentive toward his health, having undergone surgery to repair the patellar."
Don't lose hope yet, Mariners fans
Kramer's note about a potential reunion is why Mariners fans shouldn't give up hope yet. This isn't even the first time Kramer has talked about the possibility of a new deal between the two sides. He also did before Polanco had even turned his player option down.
"Polanco will be among the more fascinating players on the entire market this winter, given that he’s netted a decent guarantee for 2026 but will likely forgo that to earn more," Kramer said. "There is legitimate interest to bring him back, but doing so will probably cost double both the option’s value and length."
Polanco was everything the Mariners could've asked for and more in 2025. He stayed healthy for the most part and had 26 homers and 78 RBIs in the regular season across 138 games. Polanco also added three homers and eight RBIs in 12 post season games as well for Seattle this fall.
Although he is a free agent, don't lose out hope on a reunion quite yet.
