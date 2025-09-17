Mariners' Magic Number Continues Shrinking As Winning Streak Hits 10 Games
Another day, another two home runs from Cal Raleigh, and another win for the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners simply aren't losing right now, and it's doing wonders for their playoff chances. After a rough start to the month and a couple of dicey days where the Texas Rangers seemed to be re-entering the race, Seattle's grip on a playoff spot is now as firm as ever.
Thanks to a comfortable 12-5 victory in the series opener against the Kansas City Royals, the Mariners took big steps not only toward making the playoffs, but clinching their first American League West title since 2001.
Mariners' magic numbers to clinch playoffs, win division
The Mariners won, which meant their magic number was guaranteed to go down on Tuesday night. However, the results elsewhere didn't perfectly break their way.
For the second night in a row, the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers, which put distance between Seattle and Texas, one of the teams on the outside looking in, but kept the Astros right there with the Mariners in the division race.
The Mariners (83-68) maintained their half-game lead on the Astros (83-69) with 11 games to play. That leaves the magic number to clinch the division sitting at 11 entering Wednesday. The two teams face each other this weekend, so Seattle can certainly put itself in the driver's seat.
While the Rangers' loss was still good news in terms of clinching a playoff spot, however, Texas is no longer the team controlling the other half of the Mariners' magic number to clinch the playoffs. That would be the Cleveland Guardians, winners of 10 of their last 11 after an extra-innings takedown of the first-place Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.
Cleveland is 80-71, and Seattle owns the tiebreaker, meaning the Mariners' magic number to clinch a playoff berth entering Wednesday is now down to eight.
If the Mariners can keep shrinking both of those numbers every day, either by continuing the winning streak or getting some help, they'll be in great shape.
