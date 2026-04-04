Mariners Make Rare MLB History Behind Bryan Woo

The Seattle Mariners faced off against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night and although it went long, a bit of obscure Major League Baseball history was made.

There wasn't a lot of offense in Friday night's contest. In fact, there wasn't a run scored by either the Mariners or the Angels until the 10th inning. Seattle scored three runs in the 10th inning and the Angels were only able to get one back and the Mariners ended up winning, 3-1.

In the process, Mariners ace Bryan Woo and the team as a whole bad a bit of Major League Baseball history. Woo allowed just one hit across seven innings of work. The bullpen held it down behind him and didn't allow a base hit. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that this was the 30th time since at least 1900 that a team allowed one or zero base hits in an extra-inning game in big league history.

"This is the 30th time since at least 1900 a team has allowed 1 or no hits in an extra-inning game (10+ inning)," Langs wrote. "First time in Mariners history. 4th in last 10 seasons: 7/25/25 AZ, 8/23/17 LAD (Josh Harrison walk-off HR b10 for 1st/only hit), 5/19/17 CHW."

MLB history was made

Feb 25, 2026; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo against the Kansas City Royals during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At this time of the year, you tend to see bits of obscure history around the league. Like Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, became the first player in team history, to bat leadoff in the team's first five games at 21 years old or younger. You tend to see odd statistics like that. But this one from Seattle is something that is rare at any time of the year.

As Langs pointed out, the most recent time this happened was actually last season in July between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona came out on top, 1-0, and allowed only one base hit.

This is a rare feat in Major League Baseball. As Langs pointed out, this is just the 30th time since at least 1900 that this happened. At this point, there are a few thousand games each year across the big leagues. That, of course, wasn't the case back in 1900, but it is now. So, any time you can do something that few others have done, it's worth taking a look at.

Woo was lights-out and the bullpen locked the win. Impressive all around and history was made.