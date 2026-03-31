Roman Anthony in Line for More Red Sox History vs. Astros

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is going to make a bit of obscure team history on Tuesday night, barring a last-minute scratch from the lineup.

Boston announced its starting lineup for Tuesday night's showdown against the Houston Astros on Tuesday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Anthony is at the top of the lineup once again, as he has been each game so far this season.

Bello bump day in Houston. pic.twitter.com/0d4kdJBRlZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 31, 2026

The Red Sox outfielder will make more history

Mar 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) scores on a RBI single hit by designated hitter Jarren Duran (not pictured) in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This in itself is a bit of history for Boston. JP Long, former director of baseball communications and media relations for Boston, shared on X that Anthony will actually become the first player in team history to bat leadoff for the club in each of the first five games of a season at 21 years old or younger.

"Roman Anthony would be the first Red Sox player ever to bat leadoff in each of the team’s first 5 games of a season at the age of 21 or younger," Long wrote on X. "The most recent players to do that for any team were Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020) and Mike Trout (2013)."

Anthony has been making odd history all season so far. He became the 14th player to reach base four times or more on Opening Day at the age of 21 years old or younger, along with guys like Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle. He's also the sixth-youngest player in team history to collect multiple hits on Opening Day. Also, Anthony was the youngest player in team history to reach base in the team's first plate appearance of a season on Opening Day. The list goes on. Anthony is young and is doing things that players typically have not been able to do in a Boston uniform.

It may not sound like much saying that he's the first guy in team history to bat leadoff in each of the team's first five games of a season at 21 years old or younger, but it just goes to show how unorthodox Anthony is. The Red Sox have been around for a long time and have had a lot of success. But even though that is the case, they haven't had guys at this level at this age. That's special. Anthony has shown over and over again that although he is young, he plays like a 10-year veteran. Imagine what he's going to look like when he's actually a 10-year veteran? The sky is the limit and fortunately, Boston has him on a long-term deal already.