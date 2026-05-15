Mariners’ Rotation Now a Must-Watch Before 2026 Trade Deadline

If you're a Major League Baseball team in need of good pitching, the Seattle Mariners are the team that you should have your eyes on.

The Mariners have boasted one of the best starting rotations in baseball for years at this point. It seems like each time the trade deadline rolls around, someone wants to talk about one of the Mariners' hurlers. But no one has had success plucking one away. Right now, the Mariners' rotation features Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Emerson Hancock and the recently-returned Bryce Miller. That's a great rotation on paper, but are they going to roll with a six-man rotation forever?

Seattle has so much pitching — which is obviously a good problem to have — but the offense isn't great. While sharing notes around the league, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Mariners could "entertain" trading a starter ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline if they are healthy around that time.

The Mariners Will Be One Of MLB's Most Interesting Teams At The Trade Deadline

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"Piggybacking starters — say, Miller and Luis Castillo — is one possible solution, but might create other issues," Rosenthal wrote. "Castillo, the team’s highest-paid and most veteran player, has never made a major-league appearance in relief. Neither, for that matter, has Miller. Keeping all six starters indefinitely also would complicate matters for the bullpen, altering usage patterns and leaving the group one reliever short.

"One of the starters might get injured at some point, or at the very least benefit from a break. But if the Mariners are reasonably healthy at the deadline, they could entertain trading a starter. Beyond their current six, lefty Kade Anderson — the third overall pick out of LSU in the 2025 draft — has a 0.60 ERA, 47 strikeouts and just five walks in 30 innings at Double A."

Kirby has a 2.84 ERA in nine starts, Woo has a 3.91 ERA in nine starts, Gilbert has a 3.78 ERA in nine starts, Hancock has a 3.21 ERA in eight starts, Miller has a 3.38 ERA after one start and Castillo has a 6.34 ERA in nine starts. It's been a tough start to the season for Castillo, but if any of these guys are available this summer, they could significantly help another contender's rotation. The Mariners very well could contend themselves but need more offense. If there is a team out there with a controllable, young bat, Seattle should be all over this idea.

So, again, if you're the general manager of a Major League Baseball team looking for some pitching, give the Mariners a call.