Mariners May Already Have Next Breakout Star Infielder In Seattle
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best teams in baseball this year and they're in a good spot to pursue a World Series. Their pitching staff is heating up at the perfect time while the lineup is loaded with run-producing talent.
The Mariners have the chance to win the World Series this year because of their recent hot stretch, but brighter days might be ahead. Seattle has as much young talent as any team in the league, which could put it in a good spot to win for years to come.
Sodo Mojo's Andy Johnson recently praised young star Cole Young and suggested that 2026 could be his breakout year.
Cole Young has "superstar" written all over him
"The Mariners' former first-round draft pick was doing well until he fell into an unprecedented slump in late August. Now, the second baseman has found himself benched in favor of Leo Rivas and Dominic Canzone, who have taken his at-bats — with Canzone at DH and Jorge Polanco shifting to 2B," Johnson wrote. "That doesn't mean Young will not have a place on the team in 2026. Whether it's as the team's starting second basemen or as a utility infielder, he will be back in 2026.
"And the Mariners will need him to improve, as there's like no way the team will be able to bring back Jorge Polanco, Josh Naylor, and Eugenio Suárez as free agents. At least one of their bats will be gone in the offseason, and Young will have another opportunity next spring.
Young has been blocked for most of the year. He's only been given around 200 at-bats at the big-league level, but he's still been solid in the time on the field. His 67 OPS+ leaves a lot to be desired, but the infielder is freshly 22 years old. Most of his at-bats came as a 21-year-old.
Going into next season, the Mariners could give Young more consistent playing time as a franchise infielder. He could take a massive step forward as he continues to grow and mature at the big league level. If anybody in Seattle is primed for a breakout year, it's Young.
