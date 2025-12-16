Pirates Predicted To Poach Two-Time All-Star From Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been busy this offseason trying to find offensive upgrades. They were able to keep Josh Naylor, but ultimately lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets.

Now, they have to shift their focus to other targets. They can look into potential trade options, including Brendan Donovan and Ketel Marte, or they could add a free agent. Eugenio Suarez is still out there.

However, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicts that Suarez will not return to Seattle and instead bolt for a surprise National League Central team looking to find its footing again: the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mariners Seem Unlikely To Re-Sign Suarez

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“No team truly needs Suárez quite like the Pirates. He's one of the top home run hitters in recent history, and they hit 31 fewer home runs than any other team this season,” Rymer wrote.

Suarez had a big year with Seattle and the Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, a 3.6 WAR and an .824 OPS. But it would seem as if Seattle is unlikely to bring him back for 2026.

So, if Suarez does go to the Pirates, the Mariners will have to look at other options. They could put Ben Williamson at third base, and they could also find spots for Cole Young and Colt Emerson.

Or, they could potentially make a trade. This is where somebody like Donovan would come in handy for Seattle. He can play all over the field, including third base, and he won the Utility Gold Glove back in 2022, his rookie season.

Suarez was unlikely to return to Seattle anyway, so it makes sense that they would try to move on to other targets or look into their internal options.

He would give the Pirates a major boost offensively, but the Mariners are fortunate to have other players on their radar who can fill the hole left by his departure.

It will be interesting to see where general manager Jerry Dipoto lands in his search for more offense. The Mariners have work to do if they want to get back to the postseason and take another shot at winning their first ever World Series title.

Time will tell where Suarez ultimately lands, but it looks like that place won’t be Seattle.

