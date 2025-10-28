Mariners Message To Seattle Fans Is Good Sign For Offseason
There's no denying it, the Seattle Mariners took a step forward in 2025.
Seattle won the American League West for the first time since 2001 this season. The Mariners were aggressive throughout the season, including the additions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez, and it resulted in a 90-72 regular-season record. The Mariners rode that success all the way to the American League Championship Series where they came up just one game short of advancing to the World Series.
The offseason is here and Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton had a perfect message for Seattle. You can read a snippet below and the entire message here.
"Dear Mariners fans," Stanton began. "There’s no sugar coating it. I’m heartbroken at the way the season ended. We’ve never come closer to bringing our first World Series to Seattle. I know how much our players, coaching staff and front office wanted this for you. On behalf of everyone in our organization, thank you for the passionate support, energy, rally shoes, mustaches, magic spells and joy you brought to the ballpark all season long...
"The Northwest deserves a World Series. I know we are going to get there. This is the beginning of a special era of Mariners Baseball. There is work to do to take that final step. That work starts now. We can’t wait to get back to T-Mobile Park with all of you. Thank you again for being the best fans in baseball."
The Mariners can't stop now
Stanton isn't wrong by any means. It was a special season for Seattle, but it should just be the beginning, as he noted. Seattle hasn't won fewer than 85 games in a season since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Over that stretch, the Mariners have won 90 games three different times. The Mariners clearly found something this season as they improved their offense by not only adding one slugger at the trade deadline, but two.
The fact that Stanton specifically noted that "this is the beginning of a special era" and that "there is more work to do" is at least a sign that the front office knows they are onto something and hopefully will continue to invest in this offense.
Seattle is right there. It has the pitching to put itself in position to contend. But, needs to continue to work on this offense. Suárez, Naylor, and Caleb Ferguson are heading to free agency. The team has a mutual option with Mitch Garver, and Jorge Polanco has a player option. Andres Munoz has a club option.
This is a critical offseason for the Mariners, but from Stanton's message it sounds like the team is ready to roll in preparation for 2026.
