Eugenio Suárez's Predicted Market Is Perfect For Mariners
The Seattle Mariners came within one game of advancing to the World Series this year in a clear sign that the organization is trending in the right direction.
Seattle has been fortunate to boast one of the best starting rotations in baseball over the last few years. Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Emerson Hancock are a group of starters any team would love to have. The offense finally took a step in the right direction as well in 2025.
Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez led the way for the offense and then the Mariners invested in the club by acquiring Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor this past summer. Unfortunately, both are heading to free agency now, though. Seattle proved in 2025 that with a little extra pop in the lineup, it could make a deep run. There's a real argument that the team should run it back. But, if the Mariners could only bring one back, it should be Suárez. That's in part because The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted he will land a $72 million deal this offseason in comparison to a $90 million deal for Naylor.
"Suárez led all third basemen this season with 49 home runs and he drove in 118 runs," Bowden said. "He was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners at the deadline but struggled after joining Seattle, hitting just .189 with 13 home runs in 53 games and 220 plate appearances.
"Suárez’s power is real, though, as this was the fifth time in the last six years he hit 30 or more home runs; however, he struggles with strikeouts and his walk rate has dipped the last two seasons. He’ll play at 34 years old next year, which is why he’ll have to sign a shorter-term deal in free agency...Best team fits: Mariners, Red Sox, Tigers, Phillies, Angels. Contract prediction: 3-years, $72 million."
The Mariners need to find a way to keep Eugenio Suárez
Bowden predicted Naylor's market value to be $90 million across four years.
The predicted annual value for Suárez is higher than Naylor's, but Bowden predicted a shorter deal. At the end of the day, the biggest reason to keep Suárez is because he launched 49 homers in 2025. This wasn't the first time in his career he hit 49 homers, he also did so in 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds.
Suárez had hit 30 or more homers in six of the last eight seasons. In the two seasons he hit under 30 homers, one was the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign and the other was in 2023 when he hit 22 long balls.
The Mariners were aggressive ahead of the trade deadline and were rewarded with a deep playoff run. This team is built to make another run next year, but can't take its foot off the glass and should find a way to keep Suárez.
