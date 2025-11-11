Mariners Named Clear Front-Runners For Projected $92M Slugger

One could forgive Seattle Mariners fans for feeling a little uneasy about Josh Naylor's upcoming free agency.

In almost every way, Naylor was the perfect fit for the Mariners. He arrived at the trade deadline and immediately stabilized a first-base position that had been rocky for years, and even added a new element to his game with 19 stolen bases in only 51 regular-season games.

Now that he's headed to the open market, Naylor is hoping to strike it rich, and he's only going to be 29 next season, so the market could be lucrative. But on Monday, one Mariners insider gave some hope to Seattle fans that the 2024 All-Star could be destined to re-sign.

Insider labels Mariners as top landing spot for Naylor

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) talks with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) in the dugout before game six against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times discussed Naylor's free agency and pointed out a host of reasons why the Mariners looked to be the front-runners in his sweepstakes.

"The Mariners aren’t the only team in need of a first baseman. But they might have the most motivation and money to sign Naylor," Divish wrote. "They’ve made it clear he is a priority. But it’s also never quite that simple."

Divish also quoted a former MLB executive to illustrate why signing Naylor is still no guarantee for Seattle.

“There’s always that one unexpected team that comes in and causes issues,” the executive told Divish. “You think you have the market figured out and the right deal and everything changes.”

Some of the suitors outside of Seattle that Divish discussed were the New York Mets, who will first have to decide whether to bring back Pete Alonso, the Boston Red Sox, who likely prefer a right-handed bat, and the Texas Rangers, who could struggle to fit Naylor in their budget due to a fear of going over the luxury tax threshold three years in a row.

Tim Britton of The Athletic projected Naylor for a four-year, $92 million deal this winter, which should fit within the confines of the Mariners' $30 million-ish budget for the offseason, and could be easy

At some point over the next month, there will be moments where it seems like Naylor is destined to leave, and others where it appears there's complete certainty he stays. But from where things stand now, it seems it would be a failure on Seattle's part if he walks.

