Mariners-Josh Naylor Reunion Plan Garners Enthusiastic Support From MLB Insider

After falling one game short of the World Series, the Seattle Mariners have to feel good about the odds of the team they just had getting them back to the promised land.

Sadly, the team they just had is not the team they are promised in 2026. And the questions marks begin and end with first baseman Josh Naylor, who changed the entire outlook of the offense when he arrived at the July trade deadline.

Unfortunately, for the Mariners, 29 other teams saw Naylor excel down the stretch as well. They also know he's still just 28, has room to keep improving, and even showed off a new stolen base ability this year that adds a lot of value to win probability models.

Naylor reunion called 'perfect transaction' for Seattle

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) hits a home run in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

All of this is to say that it won't be easy for the Mariners to lock up Naylor without spending a pretty penny. But one insider thinks they have to make sure they hand out whatever it takes.

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan listed his "perfect transaction" for a large group of teams this winter, and for the Mariners, he hammered home the need to reunite with Naylor.

"Seattle found something very good in 2025, and while 60-homer seasons from catchers are black swan events, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, plus the Mariners' rotation, is a tremendous foundation," Passan wrote.

"With holes at first, second and third base, Seattle enters the winter with something of a daunting to-do list. As much as they want to get the band back together, the Mariners' budget might not allow that. Which leaves them having to make a choice. And if that choice pits any of their players against one another, the choice is pretty clear. Sign free agent first baseman Josh Naylor."

With an .831 OPS for the Mariners in 51 regular-season games and a .967 mark in 12 more games in the playoffs, Naylor quickly endeared himself to the Mariners fan base -- and the front office, which has made no bones about its strong desire to broker a reunion.

The question is which other teams will get involved and whether the bidding war creeps up toward the $100 million mark, which the Mariners haven't spent on a free agent first baseman since... ever.

