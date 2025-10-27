Mariners Named Fit For Projected $160M Slugger As Josh Naylor Alternative
The Seattle Mariners and first baseman Josh Naylor seemed to be made for each other.
Naylor was one of the Mariners' best players from the moment he arrived at the July trade deadline, and in the playoffs, he was their most consistent hitter. Everyone associated with the team has spoken glowingly of him, and the top executives in the front office have strongly hinted that they want him to return.
Could a five-time All-Star first baseman be the one thing standing in the way of a Naylor-Mariners reunion?
Mariners loosely linked to Pete Alonso
On Monday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Mariners among the potential fits for first baseman Pete Alonso, who he projected for a five-year, $160 million contract.
"The Mets were not willing to give him a long-term contract last offseason, and if they don’t change their tune this time around, they’ll probably lose him," Bowden wrote.
"Alonso has belted 37 or more homers in each of the last five seasons and although he’s a below-average defender at first base, he works at it and he’s durable, having played all 162 games in each of the past two seasons."
In addition to the Mets and Mariners, Bowden also named the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Texas Rangers as potential Alonso suitors.
When it comes to production on offense, Alonso easily clears Naylor. In his career, he's smashed 264 home runs to Naylor's 104 in only 263 fewer games. The Mets' star also has driven in over 100 RBIs in four separate seasons, including this year.
It's entirely possible Alonso will get double the annual salary Naylor obtains, however. While the Mariners should have some budget to play with this winter, Alonso would project to take up virtually all of that budget if Bowden's price tag is accurate.
A slugger of Alonso's caliber would have made a lot more sense for the Mets before Cal Raleigh's absurd breakout power season. Now, his bat might be a bit redundant in the Seattle lineup, though no team should ever thumb its nose at a slugger who can easily put up 40 bombs.
More MLB: Mariners GM Gives Telling Quote On Josh Naylor's Free Agency