Mariners GM Gives Telling Quote On Josh Naylor's Free Agency
The mountain of evidence that the Seattle Mariners badly want Josh Naylor back is only growing.
After a fantastic 2 1/2 months in a Mariners uniform, Naylor is headed to free agency for the first time in his seven-year major league career. He's only 28, so he's still got plenty of prime years left, and he's been evolving into a better player than ever -- just look to his 19 stolen bases in 54 games with the Mariners for an example.
Just about everyone in the organization has spoken glowingly about Naylor in his brief time as a Mariner. But the decision-makers in the front office have the opinions that matter the most.
Justin Hollander on Naylor's free agency
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has made it fairly clear that he wants to find a way to keep Naylor. Now, we can add general manager Justin Hollander to the chorus.
“He fits in great,” Hollander said recently, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. “Josh just got two months, plus the playoffs, of what Seattle was like as a sports town. The best thing that you can hope for when you acquire someone is they go play great. You go deep in the playoffs. They love it and want to be here. And I think we checked all those boxes, so we’ll try and figure it out.”
Words are obviously different from action, and the Mariners, who should have somewhere between $30-40 million to spend this winter, depending on the budget set by ownership, have to decide how much to commit to Naylor, who isn't necessarily a top-tier first baseman, but a very good one.
Naylor is expected to command a contract of at least four years, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.
Continuing the partnership makes sense for everyone involved from a baseball perspective. The more we hear Mariners brass sing Naylor's praises, the more we're left to wonder what could possibly get in the way of a reunion at this point.
