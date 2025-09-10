Fastball

Mariners Next Star? MLB Insider Shares Praise For Top Prospect

The Mariners could have a potential star on their roster, but they're not using him...

Zach Pressnell

Mar 8, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Harry Ford (72) reacts after hitting a home run in the eighth inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the more intriguing teams to follow this season. They're loaded with talent, and a few of their players are putting together monster seasons. Bryan Woo is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. He's bound to receive Cy Young votes for his incredible season. Slugger Cal Raleigh has a chance to steal the MVP from Aaron Judge because of his dominant season.

The Mariners also have one of the best catching prospects in all of baseball on their roster. They called Harry Ford up to the big leagues earlier this month, but they haven't fully unleashed him in the league. Ford isn't getting every day playing time, but that doesn't mean he's not an extremely talented prospect.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently shared a lot of high praise for Ford, calling him one of the top prospects in baseball.

Harry Ford receives high praise from respected MLB insider

"Ford works the counts, draws his walks and reaches base at a better than 40 percent clip. He has average-to-slightly-above-average power to all fields and plus speed for a catcher," Bowden wrote. "He’s a solid game caller, but overall is a below-average defender behind the plate, needing to improve his blocking and framing.

"The Mariners tried Ford a bit in left field in 2024, but the experiment didn’t take and he’s only played catcher this season. Ford was called up when rosters expanded Monday — though, don’t be surprised if he’s traded in the offseason with Cal Raleigh ahead of him on Seattle’s catching depth chart."

Ford is an extremely talented catching prospect with the potential to develop into a star. The one issue is that the Mariners have the best catcher in baseball on their roster. Ford isn't going to get every day playing time until there's another hole in the lineup.

Ford could be one of the best catchers of the future. He's one of the better hitting prospects in the game. Once there's a spot in the lineup, either at catcher, designated hitter, or outfield, Ford should hit the ground running at the big league level.

