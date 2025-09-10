Marlins Could Bolster Roster By Stealing Veteran OF From Phillies
The MLB season is quickly coming to an end. There are a lot of exciting postseason races to watch over the next few weeks. The American League East is a very competitive battle between the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees. The National League wild card race is as competitive as ever, with the New York Mets struggling over the last few weeks.
But the offseason will be more exciting than anything, especially if you're a Miami Marlins fan. The Marlins have seemingly been eliminated from postseason contention for weeks, though they're technically still in the wild card hunt. The Marlins faithful have likely been looking toward the offseason for months.
The Marlins are an intriguing team to follow for a few reasons. They're bound to make a big trade, considering Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera, and Kyle Stowers all received interest at the trade deadline. One of these stars could be moved this winter.
But the Marlins could also add on in free agency or potentially on the trade block.
Marlins could steal Max Kepler from Phillies in free agency move
The Marlins could add an affordable veteran or two in free agency in order to help patch holes on their roster without breaking the bank.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted the Marlins would add Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler to the roster for the 2026 season. Reuter put together a lineup prediction for the Marlins and had Kepler slotted into the starting lineup in left field.
This would be the perfect addition for the Marlins.
Their depth is shallow across the entire depth chart. Adding a veteran like Kepler could boost the lineup more than many fans imagine. It would also be a very cheap move to make compared to what the other teams in the National League East could be pursuing.
The Marlins likely won't make any huge free agency moves in the offseason. Their big moves could come on the trade market. Either way, the Marlins should have an exciting offseason, one way or another.
