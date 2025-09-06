Mariners Not Ready To Play Star Prospect Amid Growing Buzz
Earlier this year, the Seattle Mariners called up their top catching prospect, Harry Ford, and the entire fan base has been buzzing with anticipation for the star's debut.
But Ford's debut hasn't come yet. The Mariners have used Ford as a bench catcher with Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver taking all the reps behind the dish.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times recently discussed the Mariners' decision to sit Ford on the bench rather than play him in the starting lineup this season.
Mariners hesitant to play Harry Ford after long-awaited call-up
"When/if Ford gets into a game in the Braves series, it will be his MLB debut. He didn’t get to play during the series in Tampa despite there being logical opportunities to get him into the game," Divish wrote. "The Mariners are being somewhat cautious and calculated as to when they will get Ford into the game. Putting a rookie catcher into games with the team trying to hang on to a postseason spot is a little daunting. The responsibility of game planning for the starting pitcher on a daily basis is extensive and the Mariners wanted Ford to see how it’s handled by Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver.
"So why call him up? Well, the Mariners wanted to have catching coverage in games where they use both Raleigh and Garver in the starting lineup. Prior to the roster expansion, manager Dan Wilson was hesitant to pinch-hit for Garver in the games when he was the catcher and Raleigh was the designated hitter. The fear of losing the DH or an injury, leaving them without a catcher in the game, limited Wilson’s options. With Ford on the roster, Wilson has more flexibility."
While many fans and media members were hopeful that Ford would be coming to the big leagues to make an immediate impact, it seems like he was brought up to provide better quality depth.
The Mariners use their catchers in the designated hitter slot quite often, so having Ford on the bench allows them to do this without worrying of an injury.
Still, the Mariners need to unleash him for his debut in the coming days. He's beyond ready to help make the postseason push in Seattle.
