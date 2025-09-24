Mariners Pitcher Under Fire; Labeled Seattle's 'Worst Player' Of 2025
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. Over the last few weeks, they've been one of the hottest team in the game. They've stormed back to the top of the American League West, taking the lead from the Houston Astros after a recent sweep over their rival.
The Mariners' lineup has been dominant all season, led by slugger and AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh. Raleigh is in the middle of one of the best seasons in franchise history, recently breaking the team's franchise record for home runs in a single season.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently shared some criticism of Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller this season, even going as far as to label Miller as Seattle's worst player of the year.
Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller facing backlash after disastrous 2025 campaign
"Last year, Bryce Miller was the pleasant surprise who gave the Mariners arguably the best top-to-bottom rotation in the majors, logging 18 quality starts with a 2.94 ERA," Miller wrote. "But this year? One quality starts in 16 tries with an ERA close to double what it was in 2024. He might have been their Game 1 starter if they had made the playoffs last year, but he might not even make the postseason roster this time around."
Last year, Miller was a dominant pitcher for the Mariners. He looked incredible seemingly each time out as he led the Mariners pitching staff down the stretch. But he hasn't been a usable arm this year. In fact, Miller has been much worse.
Seattle's pitching staff weighed the team down for most of the year and Miller's regression was a big reason why. He has been so bad this year that the Mariners might not want to use him on their postseason roster. Instead, they might opt to roll forward with pitchers like Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, and Luis Castillo.
The Mariners will need Miller to turn his production back around heading into 2026. He's seemingly a crucial piece of their future, but that's only if he can be dominant.
More MLB: 3 Teams To Watch In $185 Million Cody Bellinger Sweepstakes: Too Early Edition