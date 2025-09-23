Fastball

3 Teams To Watch In $185 Million Cody Bellinger Sweepstakes: Too Early Edition

The Cody Bellinger free agency sweepstakes could be an exciting storyline to follow...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) congratulates outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) on his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees acquired Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs last offseason, and it's paid off in a huge way.

Bellinger has been a huge piece of the puzzle for the Yankees this season, but he's likely set to hit free agency again at the end of the year. While the Bronx Bombers will likely look to bring him back, it's going to be anybody's game when he hits the open market.

Spotrac projects Bellinger to sign for $185 million over six years, which makes him one of the more valuable free agents of the offseason. Who are the teams to watch in the upcoming Bellinger sweepstakes?

New York Yankees

The Yankees are likely going to prioritize signing Bellinger to a new deal this winter. He's been a huge piece of the puzzle this year, so New York would be wise to do what it has to do to get him back.

Having a solid defender in center field is crucial for the Yankees, but Bellinger brings the thumping bat they need alongside Aaron Judge, too. The fit it perfect and the two sides are seemingly happy with each other. The only thing that might draw him away from the Bronx is a lot of money.

Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (49) greets players after a victory against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Since the only teams who could steal Bellinger from the Yankees are the big market clubs, let's look at the Philadelphia Phillies.

This idea only makes sense if the Phillies whiff on Kyle Schwarber, but if that's the case, Bellinger would be the perfect fit in the outfield. Philadelphia has needed to add a consistent outfielder for over a year, and Bellinger could be the dream addition.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers need to add one more outfielder going forward and they're no strangers to spending a lot of money to add the talent they want.

Los Angeles is already loaded, but adding Bellinger would solidify the lineup as the best in baseball. It would be an expensive move to make, but that doesn't seem to scare the Dodgers. Since their rotation is already loaded, the front office might target outfield help in free agency, which makes this idea make even more sense in the coming months.

