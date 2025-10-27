Mariners Postseason Hero Gets Huge 4-Year, $90 Million Contract Projection
The Seattle Mariners took a huge shot by trading for Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline, and it seemed to pay off. Both stars were crucial to getting the Mariners deep into the postseason, though they didn't bring home the World Series title.
But now, both trade additions are in free agency, and the Mariners are at risk of losing both of them in one offseason. Seattle is going to need to be willing to spend some money if it wants to bring one or both of these stars back to town.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently projected Naylor would sign for $90 million over four years in free agency this offseason.
Josh Naylor projected to sign massive free agency deal
"Coming off a season in which he hit 31 homers and helped lead the Guardians to the ALCS, Naylor was traded last December to the Diamondbacks, who then sent him to the Mariners at the subsequent trade deadline," Bowden wrote. "Though his home run total dropped from 31 to 20 in 2025, he improved his contact rate considerably and raised his batting average more than 50 points from 2024.
"He also added a 'speed' element to his game, using his smarts on the basepaths to steal a career-high 30 bags despite being among the game’s slowest runners. At 28, Naylor has proven he’s a solid middle-of-the-order bat capable of hitting .300 with 20-plus homers. He might not be a superstar, but he’s a solid defender and a winning player who has helped the Guardians and Mariners to playoff berths the last two years."
Naylor was one of the better first basemen in baseball down the stretch. He showed good power and the innate ability to run the bases. Naylor's bat to balls skills are also incredible, as he was one of the better hitters at his position all season.
The Mariners will likely have some stiff competition to sign Naylor, as there are plenty of other teams in the league who'd like his services. At $90 million and four years, the Mariners could afford to pay him, but only time will tell if they're willing to do it.
