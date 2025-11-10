Mariners Postseason Hero Projected To Sign 3-Year, $42 Million Deal
The Seattle Mariners had a chance to win the World Series this season, which was quite surprising considering where the team was at the trade deadline. The Mariners swung a couple of big trades at the trade deadline to acquire players like Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. Both of these sluggers played a huge part in getting the Mariners to the American League Championship Series, but both of them are also free agents right now.
The Mariners should prioritize bringing at least one of these two sluggers back, but it's quite unlikely that they'll be able to sign both players to new deals. Instead, the Mariners could land one and then pursue some more affordable players.
But these two aren't the only free agents the Mariners have this offseason. In fact, one of their best performers of the postseason is also headed to free agency.
Jorge Polanco is a free agent, and the Mariners should be doing everything they can to retain him this winter. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently projected Polanco would sign a three-year deal worth $42 million this offseason, which should be firmly in the Mariners' price range.
Jorge Polanco projected to sign $42 million deal
The Mariners wouldn't have been able to make it as far in the postseason as they did without Polanco. He put together some of his best performances when the lights were the brightest. With him being projected to sign such an affordable deal, the Mariners should be able to reunite with him.
The Mariners need to work to sign two of the three of their top free agents, Polanco, Suárez, and Naylor. If they can sign two of these three, they'll be in a good position to win again next year.
But there are also a lot of contending teams who could go after Polanco. The New York Mets are likely looking to add any talent they can get their hands on. The San Diego Padres are losing a lot of talent this winter, so they could find themselves in pursuit of Polanco to replace their lost talent.
The Polanco sweepstakes should have a slew of suitors this winter, especially if it's going to be around $42 million to sign him.
More MLB: Mariners Slugger Projected To Sign Massive 4-Year, $90 Million Deal