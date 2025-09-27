Mariners Predicted To Cut Ties With Veteran; Replacement Already In Seattle
The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best teams in baseball this year. They're loaded with talent in the lineup while featuring one of the best pitching rotations in the game. Seattle is going to be led by this pitching staff, specifically Bryan Woo, but the offense has as much talent as any in baseball, too. Cal Raleigh has been one of the best players in the game.
But the Mariners could look a lot different next year if they make a few key moves this winter.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently predicted the Mariners would cut ties with veteran catcher Mitch Garver at the end of the season.
"Garver has been worth -0.3 bWAR since signing with the Mariners on Christmas Eve of 2023," Johnson wrote. "The backup catcher will not have a place on the team next year with Harry Ford's arrival, and that is definitely for the best. There is no reason to keep Garver on the roster with Ford ready to take over his job next year."
Garver hasn't been great since joining the Mariners. This is seemingly an easy move for them to make this winter, especially because the Mariners already have his clear replacement on the roster in Seattle.
Harry Ford is the obvious replacement for Mitch Garver
Harry Ford is the key replacement for Garver. He's one of the best prospects in baseball, while also being a top young catcher. He's been up in the big leagues for a while, but the youngster hasn't carved out a role with the team because of the aforementioned Garver.
With Raleigh being the best catcher in the game, the Mariners won't have an every day starting spot for Ford until Raleigh is gone, but the young catcher could slot in as the backup and a designated hitter. His bat is good enough to keep him in the lineup for 50 percent to 70 percent of the games, if he can stay healthy and consistent.
The Mariners will be able to cut ties with Garver because of Ford. If they didn't have a catching prospect like Ford, they might want to hold onto the veteran.
