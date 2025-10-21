Mariners Predicted To Pass On $22 Million Reunion With Postseason Hero
Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco became one of the unexpected heroes not only of the 2025 postseason, but the Major League Baseball season at large.
Mariners fans couldn't have been less enthusiastic about Polanco re-signing on a meager $7.75 million deal (after incentives) for his second year in Seattle. But after a resurgent regular season that saw him post a career-best 134 OPS+, Polanco made all sorts of memories in October.
Two home runs against Tarik Skubal in one game. A walk-off single to send Seattle to its first championship series since 2001. Another big home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. Polanco proved to be worth his deal and then some -- but that doesn't mean he's getting another deal to stick around.
Polanco and qualifying offer: likely no match
Polanco is eligible for the qualifying offer, a one-year, take-it-or-leave it contract that entitles the issuing team to draft compensation if it gets rejected. This year, the QO is worth $22 million for every player it applies to, league-wide.
On Monday, Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors predicted that the Mariners would still turn down such a hefty sum for Polanco, despite how valuable he was to the team this season, due to his shaky defense and question marks surrounding his health.
"It’s arguably the best offensive performance of (Polanco's) career after accounting for the difficulty of hitting at T-Mobile Park," Franco wrote. "All that said, it’s difficult to see the Mariners offering $22MM to a 32-year-old whose defensive home is in question because of knee injuries.
"There’s a strong chance Polanco would accept, as his age and durability issues should cap him at a three-year deal even if he’s not attached to draft compensation."
It's generally an indictment on a front office for a qualifying offer to be accepted; only one player did so out of 13 who were offered last offseason. Even if Seattle wants Polanco back in the fold (which is an iffy proposition in itself), guaranteeing a high-value deal without any negotiation probably wouldn't be the best option.
Still, until five days after the World Series, which is the deadline for teams to tender QOs, we won't know for sure what the Mariners are thinking.
